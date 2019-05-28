© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Melbourne Woman Recovering After Alligator Attack

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 28, 2019 at 7:43 AM EDT
File photo of Florida alligator from Wikimedia Commons
File photo of Florida alligator from Wikimedia Commons

A 26-year-old Florida woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator while wading in a pond.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Nichole A. Tillman of Melbourne was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, which weren't thought to be life-threatening.

Florida Today reports trapper Frank Robb was contracted by the wildlife agency to remove the eight-foot gator from the pond.

The incident happened at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John. Paramedics quickly responded to the scene and treated Tillman.

Wildlife agency spokesman Chad Weber warns people to look for alligators in or near any body of water. He says gators are more active during the spring and summer.

Tags
Central Florida Newsalligatorflorida fish and wildlifeMelbournePort St. John
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details