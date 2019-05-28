© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's Population Of Endangered Green Sea Turtles Is Exploding. Where Are They Coming From?

By Amy Green
Published May 28, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.
Florida’s population of endangered green sea turtles is exploding.

Now researchers want to learn more by studying the turtles’ genetics on one Central Florida beach.

The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach is among the world’s most significant nesting sites. In the 1980s there were dozens of nests. Today there are thousands.

Gustavo Stahelin of the University of Central Florida says now researchers want to know more about the population’s genetics. If it is not diverse "that would mean that the green turtles from the 80s were really well successful, and their offspring is coming back to nest and is recolonizing or is repopulating that entire area.”

But he says if it is that would mean turtles from across the globe could be repopulating the beach. Florida is home to the nation’s largest number of sea turtle nests.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
