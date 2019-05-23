© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After Week-Long Delay, SpaceX Targets Launch Of First Internet Satellite Constellation

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 23, 2019 at 12:25 AM EDT
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX will attempt to launch 60 satellites on a single rocket Thursday night from Cape Canaveral, an effort to jump into the Internet service provider market.

The launch attempt comes after a week-long delay. Two attempts to launch the fully loaded Falcon 9 were scrubbed -- one attempt due to upper level winds, another was caused by a software issue.

It will be the Falcon 9’s heaviest payload, carrying 60 satellites that will be the first in a fleet of satellites for the private company's global Internet service called Starlink. SpaceX envisions thousands of satellites deployed by dozens of launches blanketing the globe to provide high-speed Internet anywhere.

The launch window opens at 10:30 p.m. and remains open until midnight. Weather forecasters predict favorable conditions.

