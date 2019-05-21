© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Attorney John Morgan Hosts Joe Biden Fundraiser

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 21, 2019 at 12:57 AM EDT
John Morgan. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
John Morgan. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is in Orlando as part of a multi-city tour of the sunshine state. Orlando attorney and political fundraiser John Morgan is hosting a fundraising event for the former Vice President and now-candidate for the Democratic nomination for President.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Morgan is hosting the event at his home.

Morgan, once a Democratic figurehead, now donates across the aisle, recently giving $135,000 to the Republican party

He also raked in about $3 million for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid, $250,000 to Andrew Gillum's failed campaign for Governor and spearheaded the push for medical marijuana in Florida.

The visit by Biden is a part of a days-long swing through the sunshine state with other stops in Miami and Jacksonville. Biden joins a crowded field of more than 20 candidates for the Democratic nomination.

John Morgan endorsed Biden’s bid for the nomination in a tweet earlier this month.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details