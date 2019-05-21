© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Could The Shine On New Job And Tourism Reports Be Fool's Gold?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 21, 2019 at 3:51 AM EDT
Photo of generic financial report on laptop courtesy of instructionalsolutions.com via Creative Commons
Photo of generic financial report on laptop courtesy of instructionalsolutions.com via Creative Commons

Two big economic reports for Florida just came out, and at first glance, they look great – job growth spiked in April by more than 10,000 from the month before, and tourism numbers for the first quarter of 2019 more than doubled from the previous quarter.

But...

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the news isn’t quite as good as it seems.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
