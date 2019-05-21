Fishkind Conversations: Could The Shine On New Job And Tourism Reports Be Fool's Gold?

Two big economic reports for Florida just came out, and at first glance, they look great – job growth spiked in April by more than 10,000 from the month before, and tourism numbers for the first quarter of 2019 more than doubled from the previous quarter.

But...

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the news isn’t quite as good as it seems.

