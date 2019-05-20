Supervisors Of Elections To Discuss Cybersecurity At Conference

The meeting comes after Governor Ron Desantis confirmed that two counties were breached via an email scam during the 2016 election.

The Department of Homeland Security is presenting on a panel Wednesday.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says this will help prevent future hacks.

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/051719_CYBER.wav"][/audio]

“This is a way to talk about what they’re seeing in the cyber world," Cowles said. "What updates are available for you for prevention going forward.”

The hackers impersonated VR Systems, a Tallahassee elections vendor, to access voter information files.

The FBI identified Washington County, located between Pensacola and Tallahassee, as one of two counties involved in the cyberattack.