Subtropical Storm Andrea Forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says the first storm of the season-named Andrea-has formed in the West Atlantic.

That's two weeks before the official start of hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says subtropical storm Andrea is located hundreds of miles southwest of Bermuda.

The storm is sustaining winds as strong as 40 mph and is moving north.

Even with this movement, the center of the storm is expected to stay south or southwest of the island over the next two days.





Meteorologists predict the storm could strengthen overnight on Monday, but then will start to weaken by late Tuesday.

By Wednesday subtropical storm Andrea should be cleared up.

There are no coastal watchings or warnings in place at this time. There are also no hazards to Florida although people in Bermuda should remain vigilant to the progress of the storm.

The NHC says the storm is not expected to turn into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.





The official start to the hurricane season is June 1.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.