First Area of Low Pressure Could Form in the Atlantic this Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 19, 2019 at 7:26 AM EDT
screen-shot-2019-05-19-at-11-24-39-am

Hurricane season is two weeks away but the National Hurricane Center says the first area of low pressure could form in the North Atlantic on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure could develop hundreds of miles to the southwest of Bermuda on Monday.

Then the storm could turn into a short-lived tropical or subtropical cyclone by the end of Monday or early Tuesday.

By Wednesday weather conditions are expected to be unfavorable for further development of the bad weather.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

The first storm of the season will be named Andrea.

For more weather updates, download the Florida Storms app or click on the Storms tab on the WMFE website.
This is a developing story, check back for updates later today. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
