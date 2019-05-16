© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor Jerry Demings Calls for Public Transportation, Living Wage in First State of the County Address

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 16, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT
If approved by voters, it would increase the current sales tax residents pay from 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
If approved by voters, it would increase the current sales tax residents pay from 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings called for a sales tax increase today.

The money collected would be used to pay for more public transportation.

He also called for a $15 minimum wage for county employees.

Demings said the money collected from a sales tax referendum would help pay for more buses, trains, and pedestrian walkways.

If approved by voters, it would increase the current sales tax residents pay at the cash register from 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

"I look forward to leading efforts to pass a 1 cent sales tax that will allow us to fully fund a transportation system that can better serve us well into the future."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/thekills.mp3"][/audio]

He said a new high speed Virgin Trains USA train and the expansion of the I-4 corridor will also offer residents more transportation options.

A similar proposal to raise the sales tax by half a cent to pay for transportation failed in 2003.

Demings also called for a living wage for county employees over the next three years.

"It is my commitment that every full-time Orange County employee will earn a minimum of fifteen dollars an hour by the end of 2021."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/13002_SALESTAX_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

He called on private and public employers to follow suit by raising their minimum wage.

Disney has already announced it will pay its employees $15 dollars an hour by 2021.

To watch the full "State of the County" address, please click on the link.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrange CountyCentral FloridaOrlandoJerry Demings
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details