After A Learning Disability Nearly Grounded A Moon Walker, His Widow Works To Inspire Next Generation Of Explorers

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 16, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT
Nancy Conrad at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex during this year's Conrad Challenge. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE
Pete Conrad was the third person to walk on the moon -- but it wasn’t easy getting there. Conrad grew up with a learning disability: dyslexia. But for a high school principal who saw his potential, he might not have become an astronaut.

Conrad’s widow, Nancy, doesn’t want to see any other students miss out on their chance to walk on the moon. That’s why she started the Conrad Foundation to build on Pete’s legacy of innovation and tenacity by hosting yearly challenges for high school students.

The latest bunch of Conrad Challengers presented their projects last month at the Kennedy Space Center. From the education desk, 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne sat down with Nancy Conrad to talk about Pete’s legacy and how she’s using his experience to educate the next generation of explorers.

Listen to the story by clicking on the player above.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.

