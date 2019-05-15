SpaceX Launching 60 Satellites On One Rocket, Beginning Effort To Blanket Globe With High-Speed Internet Access

SpaceX is set to launch 60 satellites Wednesday on a single Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. It’s the first launch in an effort to blanket the globe with broadband internet access.

The satellite constellation is called Starlink and SpaceX plans to launch thousands of the roughly 500 pound satellites to provide reliable, affordable internet anywhere in the world.

About an hour after liftoff, the satellites will be deployed into an orbit about 273 miles up and then thrusters on the satellites will lift them to a final orbit of about 340 miles above the Earth’s surface

SpaceX launched two prototype satellites last year. Founder and lead designer Elon Musk says there will need to be at least a half-dozen more launches of sixty satellites for minor coverage, and at least a dozen for moderate broadband access.

The launch window from Cape Canaveral is scheduled to open at 10:30 p.m. ET and weather remains favorable. SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage booster on a drone ship in the Atlantic.

Follow WMFE on Facebook for a live stream of the launch attempt.