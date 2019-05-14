© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Governor Ron DeSantis says Two County Elections Were Hacked in 2016

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 14, 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT
DeSantis also says the previous administration was not notified at the time. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Governor Ron DeSantis said today that voter data was stolen in 2016 when election systems in two Florida counties were hacked.

But WFSU’s Blaise Gainey reports DeSantis says it didn’t impact voting.

During the 2016 race, former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson warned of a possible Russian hack.

His Republican opponent, then-governor Rick Scott, dismissed the warning as a scare tactic.

Now, however, governor Ron DeSantis says Two Florida county election systems were infiltrated by actors affiliated with Russia.

DeSantis says the FBI assures him that the voter information they accessed was publicly available and that it didn’t affect any outcomes.

"Obviously for me my main concern is, is that people go in they vote, the vote gets counted, and we have a fair result. And so if you look at what they accessed that would not have been able to do that."

DeSantis also says the previous administration was not notified at the time.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please clip on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
