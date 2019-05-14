Fishkind Conversations: Orlando Tourism Numbers Break Records...Again

Both the Orlando area and Volusia County saw record-breaking tourism numbers last year, according to new reports.

Orlando was again the number one tourist destination in the US, with 75 million visitors in 2018. That’s more than some frequently-visited countries, like Italy and the UK, had within the same period!

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what’s driving these new record levels of visitors...and how long the tourism boom may last.

