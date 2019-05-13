FBI To Brief Florida Congressional Delegation On Election Hacking

The Mueller report confirmed at least one Florida elections office was compromised by Russia during the 2016 vote.

This Thursday the FBI will hold a classified briefing with members of the Florida congressional delegation to discuss the hacking.

Former Leon County Elections Supervisor Ion Sancho told the Florida Roundup why the FBI has not been transparent.

“The FBI actually lied to the 67 supervisors of elections and the secretary of state staff that was on that call," said Sancho.

"The penetration had already taken place, but the FBI did not want to inform the Russians and so they didn’t inform us.”

According to Politico, Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to meet with the FBI.

Last month DeSantis expressed frustration that Florida officials didn’t know more about the incident.