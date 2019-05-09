© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Critically Endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrows Released From Captivity To The Wild

By Amy Green
Published May 9, 2019 at 12:23 PM EDT
Erin Ragheb of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission aims to catch a Florida grasshopper sparrow as the sun rises over the Central Florida prairie. Photo by Amy Green
Erin Ragheb of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission aims to catch a Florida grasshopper sparrow as the sun rises over the Central Florida prairie. Photo by Amy Green

Wildlife managers working to rescue North America’s most endangered bird celebrated a significant milestone Thursday.

For the first time captive-bred Florida grasshopper sparrows were released to the wild.

Three sparrows were released on the Central Florida prairie, a region not far from Walt Disney World.

The captive-bred birds will supplement the last remaining population of wild birds, which live on the prairie.

Larry Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service watched the birds move to their new home.

“They opened up the pen, and the birds didn’t move immediately. It took them a little while, but eventually the birds all flew out on their own and they’re out on the prairie hopefully doing what wild sparrows do now.”

More releases are planned throughout the spring and summer.

Some 80 Florida grasshopper sparrows remain in the wild. Loss of habitat and nest predation are blamed as primary reasons for the bird’s demise.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentgrasshopper sparrow
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details