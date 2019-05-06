© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Commissioners will Choose a New Fire Chief Tomorrow

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 6, 2019 at 11:03 AM EDT
Demings said Fitzgerald had thirty six years of experience in the Orange County Fire Rescue. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Orange County Commissioners will vote tomorrow on whether James Fitzgerald will be the county’s new fire chief.

Former Chief Otto Drozd resigned in April.

Orange County Deputy Fire Chief James Fitzgerald was recommended for the role by County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Demings said Fitzgerald had thirty six years of experience in the Orange County Fire Rescue.

In a letter to the County Commissioners he recommended Fitzgerald saying:

"Throughout his lengthy career with OCFRD, Chief Fitzgerald had provided steady leadership to the department's personnel and has assured our organization's constant growth across all fronts to meet the public safety demands of our community."

Fitzgerald has served as second in command to former Orange County Fire Chief Otto Drozd since 2012. He was also interim fire chief for a year in 2011.

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="750"]

Deputy Chief Jim Fitzgerald who has 40 years of service with Orange County Fire/Rescue will lead the department June 1..

Deputy Chief Jim Fitzgerald. Photo courtesy of Orange County Fire Rescue[/caption]

If approved, Fitzgerald’s first day would be May 19.

Drozd-who lead the organization for almost 7 years-resigned in April. 

He didn't give an explanation for his resignation.

In a letter to Demings he said he planned on resigning May 31 and said:

"It is my sincere hope that the next Fire Chief will be supported in the work that lies ahead and I am committed to be a resource to our community going forward."
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
