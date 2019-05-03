Real-Time Crime Center at Orlando Police Department will Use Technology to Fight Crime

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says the department is moving forward with a real-time crime center. It will help fight crime using technology.

Rolon says the crime center will use camera feeds and police records to give officers information about a scene before they respond to it.

"Information is critical, vital when you’re responding to an incident during the first few minutes. This will afford us an ability to put more eyes and ears in a situation than we have had before."

Rolon says the center will also use predictive technology to help the department determine where patrols should be placed.

"They’re going to be targeting the areas where there is the likelihood for a crime to occur so that you can prevent those crimes from occurring. But as soon as the crime shifts and the activity shifts then your resources have to be moved along with that.”

One type of predictive technology they won't be using to do this? Facial recognition technology.

Rolon says the department is only testing out the software at this time.

"We do not have the capability to utilize anything that we are experimenting with now to perform our tasks. None of the information that is being collected is information that we actually go back to or access to see whether a crime occurred there or not."

The Orlando Police Department is also updating software to track officers’ responses to crime by August.

