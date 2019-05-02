© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hardware Issues Delay SpaceX's Early Morning Launch Attempt

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 2, 2019 at 11:22 PM EDT
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket ahead of a launch attempt Friday morning to resupply the International Space Station. Photo: SpaceX / NASA

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a supply capsule for the International Space Station will have to wait another day.

Hardware issues are to blame for the slip of the NASA commercial cargo mission which was slated to launch from Cape Canaveral this morning. SpaceX said it ran into a power issue on the drone ship used to land the first stage booster. Teams are also working a helium leak at the launch pad. 

The next chance to launch the capsule is Saturday at 2:48 a.m. ET and there’s about a 70% chance of favorable weather.

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX to ship supplies to the station.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
