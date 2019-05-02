© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: First Class of Students with Intellectual Disabilities will Graduate from University of Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 2, 2019 at 8:28 AM EDT
Practicing for graduation on Friday, May 3. Photo: UCF
Practicing for graduation on Friday, May 3. Photo: UCF

Students at the University of Central Florida are graduating this week.

And for the first time-thirteen students with intellectual disabilities will join them.

Like any other undergraduate-they’ve taken college classes, completed internships, and lived on campus.

The Education Desk met with one of those students-Elyse Mundelein and her mom Tina-as she gets ready to put on her cap and gown.
Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.

Central Florida NewsEducation
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
