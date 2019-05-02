Education Desk: First Class of Students with Intellectual Disabilities will Graduate from University of Central Florida

Students at the University of Central Florida are graduating this week.

And for the first time-thirteen students with intellectual disabilities will join them.





Like any other undergraduate-they’ve taken college classes, completed internships, and lived on campus.

The Education Desk met with one of those students-Elyse Mundelein and her mom Tina-as she gets ready to put on her cap and gown.

If you’d like to listen to the interview, click on the clip above.

