Latest Count Shows Homelessness Decreasing in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM EDT
That’s according to the latest point-in-time count from Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The number of people who are homeless in Central Florida has continued to decrease since 2017.

That’s according to the latest point-in-time count from Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

More than 150 volunteers from agencies that work with the homeless interviewed people living on the streets and in shelters on January 23.

Within a twenty-four hour period they identified 2,010 people who were living without permanent housing.

Homeless Services Network CEO Martha Are says there’s always going to be some people who are missed in these counts but:

"Over time the trend is still an accurate portrayal. So that’s what we’re looking at more so than the specific number. Are the numbers going down over time or are those numbers going up over time? ”

Are says the trend has been a decline in homelessness in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties since 2017.

“We found that we had fewer people that we were able to identify as homeless this year compared to last year. And just as importantly you see that over multi-years, over the past four or five years we see a downward trajectory in our overall numbers.”

She says that’s due to a Homeless Management System Directory-that helps agencies track homeless people-and more outreach volunteers who can connect them with resources. 

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires counties to conduct yearly point-in-time counts. 
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
