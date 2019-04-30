© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Making Sense Of What The Census Says About Central Florida's Dollars And Cents

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 30, 2019 at 3:45 AM EDT
Image: publicdomainpictures.net
Image: publicdomainpictures.net

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its population growth estimates for last year. The report covers the time frame of July 2017 through July 2018.

As economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, there are some important trends to watch – including the number of people coming over to the mainland United States and the resulting effect on the economy, especially here in Central Florida.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentariescensus
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details