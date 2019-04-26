© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump Administration Reevaluates Offshore Drilling Expansion Plan

By Amy Green
Published April 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green
Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

The Trump administration says it is reevaluating a controversial plan to sharply expand offshore drilling, possibly off Florida’s coast.

That’s as the administration responds to a court ruling blocking oil and gas development in the Arctic and parts of the Atlantic.

A federal judge ruled President Donald Trump overstepped his authority with an executive order expanding oil and gas development in the Arctic and parts of the Atlantic.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said this week the challenge may be “discombobulating” to the administration’s drilling plan.

The five-year plan would have opened up 90 percent of offshore reserves to development. It was strongly opposed in both Democratic- and Republican-led states.

In Florida top leaders had called on Bernhardt to honor a previous Interior commitment that the state be left “off the table” on offshore drilling.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentoffshore drilling
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details