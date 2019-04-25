© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
One Orlando Alliance Encouraging Acts Of Kindness In Days Leading To Pulse Anniversary

By Radio Intern
Published April 25, 2019 at 11:01 AM EDT
On June 12th it will be three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The One Orlando Alliance is kicking off the Act, Love, Give Movement, to honor the 49 victims each day leading up to the anniversary.

The movement, which began in 2017, asks people to do good acts in the community.

That can be anything from helping out at a pet shelter to packaging food for the homeless.

Jennifer Foster, the Executive Director of the One Orlando Alliance, says that an act of kindness just has to make an impact in the community.

“It doesn’t have to be volunteering for an organization," she said. "While we have many opportunities like that, it can be something as simple as just doing something kind for a stranger or, you know, buying a coffee for someone in line at a coffee shop or picking up some trash on the street that somebody may have dropped.”

The acts of love and kindness will last right up to Orlando United Day on June 12th.

