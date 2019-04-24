© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bethune-Cookman University Picks New Leader Amid Turmoil

By Talia Blake
Published April 24, 2019 at 7:15 AM EDT
Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.
Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.

Struggling Bethune-Cookman University has selected the dean of the University of Denver's College of Business as its next president.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Brent Chrite will take over as the university's seventh president on July 1.

The Daytona Beach school is in the midst of a FBI and Department of Education investigation into a student housing project. And Chrite arrives just one week after a regional accrediting body is scheduled to decide whether to remove or extend its probationary sanction or revoke its accreditation entirely.

Chrite said he and his wife were inspired by students they met during a visit to the campus.

He previously served as dean at Monclair State University and held leadership positions at the University of Arizona and the University of Michigan.

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details