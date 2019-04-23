© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Cargo Mission Proceeds Despite Crew Capsule 'Anomaly'

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 23, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT
A SpaceX Dragon cargo spaceship is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2. Photo: NASA
A SpaceX Dragon cargo spaceship is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2. Photo: NASA

NASA says next week’s SpaceX cargo launch is still on track despite a crew version of the Dragon capsule exploding during testing over the weekend.

SpaceX described the incident as an 'anomaly.'

The company was testing the abort motors on the Crew Dragon capsule. The Super Draco thrusters are designed to pull astronauts to safety in case of an emergency. It’s unclear what caused the anomaly during testing.

But a cargo version of the capsule is still slated to launch to the station next Tuesday. SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon doesn’t have the abort system installed.

SpaceX usually lands station-bound boosters back at Cape Canaveral -- but that’s where the testing anomaly occurred. Instead, the company will land the first stage on a barge at sea to "preserve valuable information" at the anomaly site.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details