Orlando Magic Face Elimination From Playoffs

The Orlando Magic’s playoff run could come to an end tonight in Toronto.

The Magic kicked off their first playoff series in 7 years with a big win over the Toronto Raptors.

But since then they have lost three straight games, and a loss tonight will end their playoff run.

Philip Rossman-Reich, the editor of Orlando Magic Daily, expects the team to fight very hard, but doesn’t know if it will be enough to stay in the postseason.

“I think that they’re gonna fight, you know, I think the one thing you can say about this whole series is the Magic are fighting," he said. "They are playing hard and they’re trying to win. They’ve struggled with execution. They just don’t have the players that can really break down this defense.”

The Magic will take on the Raptors in Toronto at 7 p.m. If the team wins, Game 6 will be played in Orlando on Thursday.