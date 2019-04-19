Orlando Magic Ready For First Home Playoff Game Since 2012

The Magic shocked NBA fans with a stunning win against the higher-seeded Raptors in Toronto.

But after a humbling blowout loss in the series’ second game, the Magic will have to fight hard for their first home playoff win since April 2011.

Being competitive in this series will require the Magic to get more out of their star player, Nikola Vucevic. During the season, he was named an all-star and averaged 20.8 points and 12 rebounds a game.

But in the playoffs, he has been surprisingly ineffective. The Raptors have held him to just 8.5 points and 7 rebounds per game.

The Magic will also have to do a better job guarding the Raptors’ star Kawhi Leonard, who led the way for Toronto in Game 2 with 37 points.

The Magic will take on the Raptors at 7 p.m. at Amway Center.