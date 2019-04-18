Florida Legislature Considers Requiring Parental Consent Before Abortions

A bill that would require minors to get consent from a parent or guardian before having an abortion is advancing in the legislature.

The Parental Notice of and Consent for Abortion Act has passed the House and faces two more committee votes in the Senate.

Central Florida Representative Anna Eskamani says the only way the requirement can be waived is in the case of a medical emergency or petition in court.

"I think when any adult navigates the court system it can be complicated let alone a young person who perhaps has never presented before a judge before. Let alone fill out the paperwork that comes with it."

Companion bill sponsor Senator Dennis Baxley says the goal is to encourage girls to think through the procedure with their families.

He says the measure would require parental consent just like before any major medical procedure a minor might have.

"Parental involvement is absolutely necessary for these children. Especially for these parents being responsible for them. You'd sure hate for the next phone call to be that they've hemorrhaged in a clinic or an emergency room because something went wrong. And they didn't even know this was going on."

Florida law requires medical providers to alert a parent or guardian within 24 hours after a girl under the age of 18 has gotten an abortion.

