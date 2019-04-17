© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Firefighters Will Continue to Monitor 300-Acre Brush Fire in Brevard County Overnight

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 17, 2019 at 3:26 PM EDT
FHP says a prescribed burn in Titusville could also cause low visibility between I-95 and SR-50 tonight. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The Florida Forest Service and Brevard County Fire Rescue are responding to a 300 acre brush fire in Port St. John.

The “Horse Stable Fire” is located in the Golf View and Flora Vista area.

The fire started in the early afternoon.

By 9 PM EST it was about 90 percent contained. Crews will continue to monitor its progress overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down SR 407 in both directions between SR 528 and I-95 because of the fire.

FHP says a prescribed burn in Titusville could also cause low visibility between I-95 and SR-50 tonight.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

