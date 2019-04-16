© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pulse Memorial Designs to Be Finalized In Fall

Published April 16, 2019 at 11:01 AM EDT
Visitors leave hand made memorials at the site of the Pulse nightclub, July 2016. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A permanent museum and memorial is inching closer to becoming a reality nearly three years after the Pulse shooting left 49 people dead at at the downtown Orlando nightclub.

The onePULSE Foundation recently began accepting designs for the memorial, and plans to reveal some of these designs to the public in the next few months.

onePULSE CEO Barbara Poma says the design choices will be narrowed down to six finalists by the fall.

“We will have six ... finalists concepts for the community to look at in late September, and then by the end of October, the jury will have selected the permanent design for the memorial and the museum," she said.

While designs can now be submitted, the foundation isn’t expecting most of them to be turned in until the final weeks before the deadline.

They have, however, already received some designs, including one from Dubai.

