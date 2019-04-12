UCF Football Set To Play Spring Game On Saturday

UCF fans will get their first look at the new Knights in the football team’s 2019 spring game on Saturday.

After months of wondering who will replace injured star quarterback McKenzie Milton, fans will finally get to see his potential replacements take the field.

While Darriel Mack stepped in for the injured Milton at the end of last season, there has been a heated four-way contest to earn the starting job for 2019.

Mack is being challenged by both his former backup Quadry Jones and Hawaiian freshman Dillon Gabriel.

But by far his biggest competition is Brandon Wimbush, the former starter at Notre Dame who transferred to UCF in January.

Following Milton's injury, Mack led the team to a 2-1 record, including a conference championship victory, while Wimbush led Notre Dame to a 10-win season in 2017 before losing the starting job this past season.

The spring game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium.