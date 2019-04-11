© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Launch Alert: Falcon Heavy Ready For Thursday Launch Attempt

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 11, 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy carrying Arabsat-6A stands ready for launch at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy carrying Arabsat-6A stands ready for launch at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE

Weather looks good this evening for SpaceX’s scheduled launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

An attempt Wednesday was scrubbed because of upper atmosphere winds that could have damaged the rocket.

Tonight’s window opens at 6:35 p.m. and remains open until 8:31 p.m.  SpaceX is launching a Saudi Arabian satellite the size of a school bus into space.

The Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts only a 10 percent chance of weather at the pad forcing a delay. A forecast of the upper-level wind -- which scrubbed yesterday's delay -- isn't included in the forecast, but meteorologists track the winds ahead of the launch attempt.

This will be the private space company’s second launch of the Falcon Heavy. The company launched the rocket on a test mission last year.

Large crowds gathered along the space coast yesterday for the launch, causing traffic delays. Officials expect similar crowds during today's launch attempt.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details