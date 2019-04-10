© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three Of Five Children Killed In Fiery Crash Were Ejected Despite Seatbelts, NTSB Says

By Amy Green
Published April 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT
map-of-florida-743x500

Federal investigators say three of five children killed in a fiery crash while on their way to Disney World were ejected from their van despite wearing seatbelts.

The children were in a church van on I-75 in Gainesville. They were from Marksville, La.

A northbound tractor-trailer crashed into a passenger car and then swerved into southbound lanes, colliding with the van, a pickup truck and another tractor-trailer.

Seven were killed in the January crash, and eight were injured.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says the northbound tractor-trailer’s driver was licensed and operating within regulated hours of service. He was among those killed.

The NTSB says the crash remains under investigation as the federal agency works to determine the cause. The Florida Highway Patrol also is investigating.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details