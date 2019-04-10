© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Scrubbed: Upper-Level Winds Delay Launch Of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 10, 2019 at 2:20 PM EDT
Crews positioned the Falcon Heavy vertically ahead of launch from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE
Update (7:30 PM -- 4/10/19):

SpaceX is standing down from an attempt to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket. Upper-level winds affected the launch countdown on Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center.

"Upper atmospheric wind shear is very high," said SpaceX founder Elon Musk shortly before cancelling the launch. The team will recycle the rocket and try again Thursday.

The three-booster rocket with 27 engines rolled out to its launchpad Wednesday morning. The mission is to launch a Saudi Arabian communication satellite about the size of a school bus into space.

[gallery type="slideshow" ids="101883,101885,101887,101886,101888,101889,101884,101890,101891"]

Once the rocket does launch, SpaceX plans to land two of the boosters back at Cape Canaveral. Residents along the Space Coast are likely to hear multiple sonic booms. The third booster will land on a barge at sea.

This will be the first operation mission of the rocket. SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy last year on a test mission which brought tens of thousands of onlookers to the area.

Police officials expect a similar number this week -- and law enforcement's presence will increase. "We’re preparing for that with extra details and traffic enforcement during that time,” said Titusville Police Department's Amy Matthews.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
