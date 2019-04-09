© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Orlando Could Cash In As Host Of 2026 World Cup, But There's A Catch Or Two

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 9, 2019 at 4:03 AM EDT
A 2018 FIFA World Cup match between the national teams of Serbia and Switzerland at Kaliningrad Stadium. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
A 2018 FIFA World Cup match between the national teams of Serbia and Switzerland at Kaliningrad Stadium. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Orlando is one of 17 U.S. cities in the running to host the 2026 World Cup.

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission says playing host would bring in about $150 million per match.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the World Cup could indeed fill Central Florida coffers, but there are a few variables in the mix.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details