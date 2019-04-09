Fishkind Conversations: Orlando Could Cash In As Host Of 2026 World Cup, But There's A Catch Or Two
Orlando is one of 17 U.S. cities in the running to host the 2026 World Cup.
The Greater Orlando Sports Commission says playing host would bring in about $150 million per match.
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the World Cup could indeed fill Central Florida coffers, but there are a few variables in the mix.
