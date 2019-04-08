Pilot Whale Dies At SeaWorld Orlando

A pilot whale at SeaWorld has died. Fredi had battled ongoing health problems after she was found stranded in the Florida Keys in 2011.

SeaWorld said Fredi was showing signs of appetite loss and fatigue and was undergoing treatment for an infection. The theme park company says the whale’s health and quality of life were declining rapidly.

Fredi was part of a pod found stranded in the Florida Keys in 2011. A veterinarian crew from SeaWorld brought in the whale. She was deemed too young to be released back into the wild.