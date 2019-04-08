© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pilot Whale Dies At SeaWorld Orlando

By Emily Lang
Published April 8, 2019 at 10:46 AM EDT
orcas-perform-during-the-one-ocean-show-at-aquatica-by-seaworld-san-diego-in-2015

A pilot whale at SeaWorld has died. Fredi had battled ongoing health problems after she was found stranded in the Florida Keys in 2011.

SeaWorld said Fredi was showing signs of appetite loss and fatigue and was undergoing treatment for an infection. The theme park company says the whale’s health and quality of life were declining rapidly.

Fredi was part of a pod found stranded in the Florida Keys in 2011. A veterinarian crew from SeaWorld brought in the whale. She was deemed too young to be released back into the wild.

Tags
Central Florida Newsseaworld
Emily Lang
See stories by Emily Lang
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details