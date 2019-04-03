© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newly Discovered Virus Behind Turtle Die-Off In St. Johns River, Researchers Say

By Amy Green
Published April 3, 2019 at 9:58 AM EDT
Softshell turtle. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Softshell turtle. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

We’re learning more about a die-off of softshell turtles and cooters in the St. Johns River.

The turtles appear to be afflicted with a virus that never has been seen before.

Some 300 dead or sick turtles have been reported in the past year in the St. Johns River from Palm Bay to Palatka and also in Cocoa Beach, Eustis, Lake Apopka and Windermere.

Lisa Shender of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the turtles are lethargic and suffering from lesions.

“They’re just up on the bank, either up on the bank of the river with their necks laid out and they’re dead or they’re floating in the water dead.”

She asks the public to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife with any reports of dead turtles as researchers work to better understand the virus.

“We’re interested in knowing if it just occurs in the same location as it did last year or if it’s spreading to new locations," Shender says. "We would like to continue to collect additional carcuses to take a look at them.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife is partnering with the University of Florida, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the investigation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details