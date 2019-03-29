© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trump Tours Lake Okeechobee As Top State Leaders Call For More Everglades Funding

By Amy Green
Published March 29, 2019 at 12:43 PM EDT
The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie River. Photo by Amy Green

President Donald Trump visited Lake Okeechobee Friday.

That’s as Florida’s top Republican leaders say the president is not spending enough on Everglades restoration.

Trump toured the state’s largest lake by air and then met with state and local leaders at the dike, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

The trip was supposed to highlight the federal government’s partnership with the state on Everglades restoration, but the president also took the opportunity to mention border security.

Pointing to the earthen walls of the dike, he said, “I’m looking at all of the walls and saying don’t forget our southern border.”

Trump’s budget request includes $63 million for Everglades restoration. DeSantis, Rubio, Scott and others are calling for $200 million.

Lake Okeechobee feeds into the Everglades, supporting the drinking water of more than a third of Floridians.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
