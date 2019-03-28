Orlando Magic On The Verge Of A Playoff Appearance

This is the first season since 2012 where Magic fans have been able to cheer their team on through a playoff push.

Throughout the season, Orlando has consistently been in the mix for a spot in the postseason, and is looking to finish strong over its final stretch of games.

The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, who has covered the Magic since 2009, says that he doubted the team’s ability to make a postseason run, until the team just kept winning.

“I didn’t think they would make the playoffs prior to the game they hosted Monday against Philly," he said. "Then they defeated Philly. Then I was on the fence, then they defeated Miami in Miami”

The Magic also have a critical game tonight when they take on the Detroit Pistons, and a win would move them into the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

"It would be absolutely huge if the Magic could beat the Pistons in Detroit," Robbins said. "It would give the Magic a little bit of wiggle room toward the end of the season for some very difficult games."

In their last 6 seasons, the Magic won just 32 percent of their games. But this year, they have remained around a 50 percent winning percentage.