Severe Thunderstorm Causes Damage to Houses and Cars in Brevard County

A severe thunderstorm caused damage throughout Brevard County on Wednesday.

It started at the Brevard-Orange County line near Christmas and traveled South, bringing with it golf-ball sized hail.

The County’s Emergency Management Director Kimberly Prosser says it damaged cars and houses from Port St. John to Melbourne Beach.

"We have seen multiple reports of hail from probably nickel sized to golf ball sized. We’ve seen some wind damage reports, some hail damage reports, and there’s quite a bit of street flooding right now."

The storm also downed power lines and caused a brush fire.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Spratt says a gale forming in the Atlantic will bring strong winds overnight.

"So we’ll be having wind gusts in the 30 to 35 mile per hour range through this afternoon and into tonight as well. Especially right along the coast line those winds will be strongest maybe up to 40 miles per hour on the beaches."

He says El Nino weather conditions will increase the chances of these types of storms throughout the spring.

