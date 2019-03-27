© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Severe Thunderstorm Causes Damage to Houses and Cars in Brevard County

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 27, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT
It started at the Brevard-Orange County line near Christmas and traveled South, bringing with it golf-ball sized hail. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A severe thunderstorm caused damage throughout Brevard County on Wednesday.

It started at the Brevard-Orange County line near Christmas and traveled South, bringing with it golf-ball sized hail.

The County’s Emergency Management Director Kimberly Prosser says it damaged cars and houses from Port St. John to Melbourne Beach.

"We have seen multiple reports of hail from probably nickel sized to golf ball sized. We’ve seen some wind damage reports, some hail damage reports, and there’s quite a bit of street flooding right now."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/hailcliptwo.mp3"][/audio]

The storm also downed power lines and caused a brush fire.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Spratt  says a gale forming in the Atlantic will bring strong winds overnight.

"So we’ll be having wind gusts in the 30 to 35 mile per hour range through this afternoon and into tonight as well. Especially right along the coast line those winds will be strongest maybe up to 40 miles per hour on the beaches."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/13002_STORM_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

He says El Nino weather conditions will increase the chances of these types of storms throughout the spring.
For more breaking weather alerts check out the National Weather Service's website or follow them on Twitter @NWSMelbourne.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
