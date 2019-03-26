© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Boeing 737 Max Makes Emergency Landing At Orlando International Airport

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 26, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT
File photo of Boeing's 737 MAX 8 jet.
AFP/Getty Images
/
A Boeing 737 Max 8 flown by Southwest Airlines sits at the gate at Baltimore Washington International Airport on Wednesday. "The grounding will remain in effect pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft's flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders," the FAA said in a statement.

A Boeing 737 MAX plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon at Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports there were no passengers on board the Southwest Airlines plane. The FAA grounded all 737 MAX 8 & 9 planes earlier this month as regulators investigate two fatal crashes involving the plane.

Two pilots flying the plane experienced engine trouble about ten minutes after takeoff. The aircraft returned and landed safely.

Airlines are allowed to fly the planes without any passengers to a base for a purpose of storage or maintenance.

Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
