Fishkind Conversations: Orlando's Affordable Housing Crisis, Part 1 - What's Behind The Problem?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published March 25, 2019 at 10:39 AM EDT
File image of For Rent sign courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The Orlando metro area is ranked worst in the US for housing affordability for people who make $24,600 per year or less.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition used government data to figure out how much money full-time workers must make to afford a rental that costs no more than 30% of their income.

The report found for every 100 low-income renters who need an affordable place to live in the Orlando metro area, only thirteen homes or apartments are available.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there's a profound mismatch between wage rates and the cost of housing that is available in the marketplace.

In the first of two discussions on this topic, economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the magnitude of the housing affordability problem in Orlando.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
