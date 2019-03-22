© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rideshare Hubs Open in Orlando this Spring: One Central Location for Uber, Lyft and Taxis

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 22, 2019 at 1:50 PM EDT
An Orlando Police Department spokesperson says the hubs should improve safety by giving &nbsp;people a centralized, well-lit location to wait for their rides. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
An Orlando Police Department spokesperson says the hubs should improve safety by giving  people a centralized, well-lit location to wait for their rides. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

There will be two new rideshare hubs opening in Orlando this spring.

The two hubs located on Magnolia and Gertrude Avenues will operate between midnight and 3 AM on Fridays and Saturdays.

People will be able to pick up an Uber, Lyft, or taxi. 

Jim Peters is with the Responsible Hospitality Institute, which Orlando hired as night-life consultants.

Peters says other cities that have used rideshare hubs have noticed benefits for tourists and restaurant workers:

"For the bartenders and the servers and the cooks as well as all the patrons, at 2 o’clock in the morning there are obviously very few options other than driving which obviously puts them at risk if they’ve been drinking."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/taxi.mp3"][/audio]

Peters says making sure people can get their ride quickly cuts down on the likelihood of fights.

Lynx’s Tiffany Homler Hawkins says they don’t expect the hubs to hurt their late night business.

"It didn’t carry significant ridership anyway. So we’re not going to see an impact from that anyway on Friday and Saturday nights. But again it’s a six month pilot so we can gather the information and see what kind of impact it’s having on transportation in the downtown core."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/13002_RIDESHARE_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

An Orlando Police Department spokesperson says the hubs should improve safety by giving  people a centralized, well-lit location to wait for their rides.
If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip.

Tags
Central Florida NewsTransportationUberLyftridesharehubs
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details