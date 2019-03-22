Orlando City Looking To Get Season Back On Track

Orlando City gave fans a reason for optimism at the start of the season with the acquisition of a major star player in Nani.

But a few weeks in, the team has had little success at all.

The Lions have yet to win a game, drawing twice and losing once in their first three matches.

Those results include the team allowing an equalizing goal in stoppage time against Chicago, and allowing Montreal to score twice in 90 seconds.

Orlando City faces the New York Red Bulls this weekend. The Red Bulls had the most points in MLS last season.

The team has also seen a quick decline in attendance despite playing just two home games.

Only about 22,000 fans showed up to last weekend’s matchup, which was more than 3,000 fewer than the home opener.

Even in the midst of a 9-game losing streak last season, Orlando City still averaged well over 24,000 fans during that span.

Orlando City will take on the Red Bulls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Red Bull Arena.