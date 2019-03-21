© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Just How Close Are We To Putting Humans On Mars?

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 21, 2019 at 10:13 AM EDT
An image of Mars. Photo: NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team
UCF's Phil Metzger, WMFE's Brendan Byrne and WKMG's Emilee Speck

For the past three years, WMFE's podcast Are We There Yet? has asked "when it comes to putting humans on Mars, are we there yet?" As the program reaches its third year, host Brendan Byrne asks the question to planetary scientist Phil Metzger and journalist Emilee Speck.

From lunar beer to Martian architecture, there's still a lot of challenges to overcome before humans can step foot on another world. UCF's Phil Metzger joins the show to talk about those hurdles and the work being done here on Earth to put humans on Mars.

And WKMG's Emilee Speck recaps the past three years in spaceflight news -- from robots dying to Dragons launching -- and what's on the horizon for human deep space exploration.

This episode was recorded live from the WMFE studios in Orlando, Florida, and live-streamed on YouTube. You can look back at the taping here.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
