Education Desk: The Importance of Supporting Your Neighborhood Science Museum, Especially During Statewide Arts Funding Cuts

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 21, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT
Four years ago, the Center received some $150,000 dollars in grant money through the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. Last year, that number was cut to about $10,000 dollars. Photo: Orlando Science Center Twitter
Arts organizations in Florida have taken a hit with big cuts to state funding and it’s not just theater programs and art museums.

In the last four years the Orlando Science Center has seen its funding from the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs cut from $150,000 to $10,000.

Now the Science Center is looking for other funding sources-including tourist development taxes.

The Center itself has set up its own initiative to support other artists during its Pompeii exhibit that will open this Spring.

 

The Education Desk met with CEO JoAnn Newman during their busy spring break camps to talk about the importance of supporting early childhood STEM education. For more information about events at the Science Center check out their calendar.
Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
