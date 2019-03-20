© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Incarcerated Women Forced to go Without Feminine Hygiene Products, But Bipartisan Backed Bill Could Change This

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 20, 2019 at 12:21 PM EDT
Lawmakers are considering a measure aimed at changing that. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Lawmakers are considering a measure aimed at changing that. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Some incarcerated women and young girls don’t have access to feminine hygiene products in Florida. Lawmakers are considering a measure aimed at changing that.

The Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act would require correctional institutions to make free pads and tampons more readily available.

Valencia Gunder is with Dignity Florida, which lobbies for criminal  justice reform. She says it’s not that the Florida Department of Corrections doesn’t already use similar guidelines but:

“I believe that certain people in the Department of Corrections believe we don’t deserve those things because we are incarcerated. It is a rule in the department. But it’s a rule that’s not backed by law so there’s no accountability.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/padsclipone1.mp3"][/audio]

Democratic Representative Shevrin Jones echoes this sentiment. 

"A lot of the correctional facilities in the agency do have a standard. Now what this bill does, it asks the department to set up a uniform standard that is now a statute that everyone would have to follow because there are bad players in the process."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/13002_HYGIENE_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

The bill would also ban male correctional officers from performing searches on female inmates or being present in women’s housing or bathing facilities unless there’s an emergency and a female correctional officer can't be present.

The Florida Department of Corrections says current practices are in line with the measure and will continue.

Tags
Central Florida Newspadstamponssanitaryfeminine hygiene products
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details