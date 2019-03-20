© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
"Novel" Virus Investigated In St. Johns Turtle Die-Off

By Amy Green
Published March 20, 2019 at 9:13 AM EDT
Softshell turtle. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Softshell turtle. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Wildlife authorities say a virus is behind a die-off of some 300 turtles in the St. Johns River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is describing the virus as “novel.” Toxins related to harmful algae blooms are not believed to be involved.

The die-off began a year ago and spans an area from the river’s headwaters near Palm Bay to Crescent Lake and Palatka to the north.

Lifeless turtles also have been found in Lake Apopka, Cocoa Beach, Eustis and Windermere.

 

Central Florida NewsEnvironmentturtles
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
