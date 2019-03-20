Kroger Chooses Groveland As Home For E-Commerce Facility

Hundreds of jobs are coming to Lake County, thanks to one of the country’s largest grocery chains.

Kroger has chosen Groveland as home to a massive e-commerce warehouse.

It’s called a “customer fulfillment center” – in other words, if you order Kroger groceries sent straight to your door, this is where they’ll be packed and shipped.

Kroger is partnering with Ocado, one of the world's largest online grocery retailers.

Although some work will be done by “advanced robotics technology” according to a statement, the facility will also create more than 400 high-paying jobs.

And Lake County Commission Chair Leslie Campion says economic development analysts expect a beneficial economic ripple effect.

"For example, the facility itself is 375,000 square feet and it has to be newly constructed, so there will be construction jobs associated with it," explains Campion. "That’s just one example."

Construction begins later this year and is slated to wrap up in 2021.