FL CFO Asks Pres. Trump To Help Get $1 Billion in Savings Bonds Into Hands of Floridians

By Talia Blake
Published March 19, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT
8266508814_a6257b20b8_z
Money Stock Photo

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer is asking President Donald Trump to help get a billion dollars in savings bonds out of the U.S. Treasury and into the hands of Floridians.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis wrote to the president asking him to repeal a 2015 regulation that Patronis said is keeping the state from reuniting unclaimed savings bonds with their rightful owners or their heirs.

Patronis writes that more than $26 billion worth of bonds are now fully matured but haven’t been claimed, $1 billion dollars’ worth in Florida alone.

He said the funds are available to Floridians through the state’s unclaimed property program, but the 2015 federal rule required states to verify a physical bond certificate before making funds available to the owner.

Patronis said when it comes to unclaimed bonds, many certificates have been forgotten, lost, stolen or destroyed.In those cases, Patronis said he can’t get the money back to rightful owners until the regulation is lifted.

Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
